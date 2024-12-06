Greenberg Traurig's Annette Jarvis Featured in Women in Workouts List

Annette W. Jarvis, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, is profiled in the December issue of the Journal of Corporate Renewal, a publication of the Turnaround Management Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to distressed investing and corporate renewal and restructuring.

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Annette W. Jarvis, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Restructuring & Bankruptcy Practice, is profiled in the December issue of the Journal of Corporate Renewal, a publication of the Turnaround Management Association, a nonprofit organization dedicated to distressed investing and corporate renewal and restructuring.

The magazine spotlighted 13 women "in the trenches" in the bankruptcy and restructuring field, highlighting their experiences and perspectives. Jarvis, who had not taken bankruptcy classes in law school, discussed how she discovered an area of the law she came to love after an appointment by a new local bankruptcy judge. "I found that bankruptcy and related insolvency work provided the perfect combination of transactional and litigation work, opportunities for complex strategic thinking and creative approaches to problem solving, meaningful work, and a variety that comes from working with differing business structures and industries," Jarvis said in the profile.

Jarvis, who is the managing shareholder of the firm's Salt Lake City office, concentrates on distressed mergers and acquisitions matters, creditor's rights, and bankruptcy and appellate litigation. She brings practical business sense to her representation of banks, financial institutions, and other parties on matters related to Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases and out-of-court workouts and cross-border insolvency cases. Jarvis has deep experience advising clients on complex cases, remedying problems created by fraudulent enterprises, including Ponzi schemes and mass torts. She has also testified as an expert witness on aspects of U.S. bankruptcy law.

