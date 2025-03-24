Greenberg Traurig's Arleen A. Nand and Jack Swanson to Speak on Incremental Financing and Syndicated Facilities Webinar

Arleen A. Nand and Jack Swanson, Finance attorneys in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office, will present on Strafford Publications' webinar, "Incremental Financing and Syndicated Facilities: Borrower and Lender Considerations When Accommodating New Debt," April 3 at 1 p.m. EDT.

MINNEAPOLIS, March 24, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Arleen A. Nand and Jack Swanson, Finance attorneys in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Minneapolis office, will present on Strafford Publications' webinar, "Incremental Financing and Syndicated Facilities: Borrower and Lender Considerations When Accommodating New Debt," April 3 at 1 p.m. EDT.

This continuing legal education webinar will examine key strategies for borrowers and lenders managing new debt within existing financing structures, particularly in private equity funds and companies. Topics include best practices for evaluating and documenting new debt while ensuring compliance with existing agreements.

Nand is a shareholder who focuses on representing commercial, cooperative, development, and investment banks, as well as hedge funds, private equity firms, and corporations in domestic and cross-border financings. She has structured and negotiated transactions exceeding $40 billion across investment-grade, leveraged finance, and commercial paper markets.

Swanson is an associate who focuses on advising banks, financial institutions, private equity firms, and borrowers on revolving and term loan facilities, senior and subordinated debt transactions, secured and unsecured lending, intercreditor arrangements, and acquisition financings.

