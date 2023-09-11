Greenberg Traurig's Ashley M. Farrell Pickett Wins 2023 "Lawyers on the Fast Track"

Ashley M. Farrell Pickett, shareholder at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named to The Recorder's California Legal Awards 2023 "Lawyers on the Fast Track" list.

According to the publication, the California Legal Awards celebrate the achievements of lawyers and companies leading technology, innovation, and the profession as a whole. "Lawyers on the Fast Track" honors attorneys below age 40 who have shown leadership qualities both within and outside their firms.

Farrell Pickett, a shareholder in the Los Angeles office, and a member of the firm's Labor & Employment Practice, defends companies in complex employment class and representative litigation in both state and federal courts throughout the country. She has a proven history of finding and developing arguments that others missed and, where necessary, changing the law via high-stakes federal circuit appeals in cases ranging from wage and hour compliance to constitutional rights such as privacy and free speech. Farrell Pickett represents large and small employers at all stages of high stakes litigation—from pre-trial demands through trial or arbitration, settlement, and on appeal. She has litigated a wide range of employment claims facing companies, including wage and hour compliance, discrimination, retaliation, sexual harassment, leaves of absence, employee accommodations, personnel policies, and employment agreements.

For more than a decade, Farrell Pickett has been an active champion of Covenant House, a nonprofit organization that provides sanctuary and support for homeless and trafficked youth, many of whom have aged out of the foster care system. She serves on the leadership board in an advisory capacity and has provided pro bono employment law services. In addition, Farrell Pickett mentors associates at the firm, assigning projects for both the California Labor & Employment and Los Angeles Litigation Practices, and ensuring the associates are maintaining a balanced caseload.

About Greenberg Traurig's California Offices: Greenberg Traurig has more than 200 corporate, entertainment, government law and policy, intellectual property, litigation, real estate, and taxation attorneys in California, located in Los Angeles, Orange County, Sacramento, San Diego, San Francisco, and Silicon Valley. In 2022, Law360 named Greenberg Traurig to its "California Powerhouse List" of law firms in recognition of the firm's lasting impact on California law and the firm's litigation results and transactional matters handled for clients in the state.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

