Greenberg Traurig's Ashton M. Bligh Elected to United Arts of Central Florida Board

ORLANDO, Fla., July 18, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A. Shareholder Ashton M. Bligh, has been elected as a board member of United Arts of Central Florida.
United Arts is a nonprofit organization dedicated to building vibrant communities and economic growth by investing in arts, science, and history through collaborative fundraising, grantmaking, and educational initiatives. As Central Florida's leading arts agency, United Arts aims to make art accessible to all while supporting cultural organizations and programs that foster creativity, diversity, and community engagement.
"I'm honored to join the United Arts board and contribute to its vital mission of expanding access to arts and culture across Central Florida," Bligh said. "Supporting creative expression and inclusive cultural experiences strengthens our community and serves as a key role in social and economic development."
Bligh focuses her legal practice in public finance and infrastructure, with particular emphasis on taxable and tax-exempt financings. She represents clients in a variety of roles, including bond counsel, underwriters' counsel, trustee's counsel, purchasers' counsel, lender's counsel, and borrower's counsel, in connection with publicly and privately offered financings across sectors such as general government, project finance, and special districts.
About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.
