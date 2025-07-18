Greenberg Traurig's Ashton M. Bligh Elected to United Arts of Central Florida Board

"I'm honored to join the United Arts board and contribute to its vital mission of expanding access to arts and culture across Central Florida," Bligh said. Post this

"I'm honored to join the United Arts board and contribute to its vital mission of expanding access to arts and culture across Central Florida," Bligh said. "Supporting creative expression and inclusive cultural experiences strengthens our community and serves as a key role in social and economic development."

Bligh focuses her legal practice in public finance and infrastructure, with particular emphasis on taxable and tax-exempt financings. She represents clients in a variety of roles, including bond counsel, underwriters' counsel, trustee's counsel, purchasers' counsel, lender's counsel, and borrower's counsel, in connection with publicly and privately offered financings across sectors such as general government, project finance, and special districts.

