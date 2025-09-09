Greenberg Traurig's Aurore Nicaud Admitted as Fellow of Chartered Institute of Arbitrators

Greenberg Traurig, LLP International Arbitration Of Counsel Aurore Nicaud was admitted as a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (CIArb) in London.

CIArb is an independent, charitable membership organization incorporated by Royal Charter committed to supporting the effective resolution of disputes. The organization champions all aspects of dispute resolution across arbitration, mediation, and adjudication, setting robust ethical standards. In addition, CIArb delivers learning and networking opportunities, qualifications, mentorship, research and resources, events, and best practice guidance for its members and ADR practitioners globally.

The fellowship is the institute's highest level of membership and is awarded to practitioners who have demonstrated significant experience and expertise in international arbitration, as well as a commitment to upholding the highest standards of ethics and professionalism in the field.

Nicaud regularly represents clients in international commercial and investor-state arbitration matters, particularly in construction disputes. She has represented clients in arbitral tribunals around the world, including before the International Chamber of Commerce (ICC), the London Court of International Arbitration (LCIA), the International Centre for Settlement of Investment Disputes (ICSID), and the International Centre for Dispute Resolution (ICDR).

About Greenberg Traurig's International Arbitration Practice: Greenberg Traurig's International Arbitration Practice assists clients in navigating international conflicts, whether conducting high-stakes litigation or transnational arbitration, enforcing foreign judgments and arbitral awards, or designing creative procedures and contract provisions to minimize disputes or resolve them as efficiently as possible.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

