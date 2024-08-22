Greenberg Traurig's Barbara Jones Wins 'Women Leaders in Tech Law' Award

Barbara A. Jones, chair of the multidisciplinary Blockchain & Digital Assets Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and a co-managing shareholder of the firm's Los Angeles office, was selected as a winner of the California Legal Awards' "Women Leaders in Tech Law (Corporate/Transactions)" category.

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Barbara A. Jones, chair of the multidisciplinary Blockchain & Digital Assets Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and a co-managing shareholder of the firm's Los Angeles office, was selected as a winner of the California Legal Awards' "Women Leaders in Tech Law (Corporate/Transactions)" category.

Chosen by the editorial staff of Law.com and its California publication, The Recorder, the awards celebrate the achievements of lawyers and companies leading technology, innovation, and the profession as a whole, according to the publication.

Jones utilizes her Corporate law background to advise technology clients on transactions, best practices, and the latest regulatory changes and interpretation. Her work in the technology sector sits at the intersection of finance, digital assets, and securities law. Jones also serves as a trusted advisor to public and private company boards of directors on governance matters and complex regulatory reporting and compliance issues. She is a frequent speaker at conferences relating to cross-border securities matters, strategic alternatives, and digital asset structures.

Winners and finalists will be recognized at an awards ceremony Oct. 15 in Los Angeles.

About Greenberg Traurig's Blockchain & Digital Assets Group: Greenberg Traurig's Blockchain & Digital Assets Group is comprised of more than 100 attorneys across multiple legal disciplines in key financial hubs worldwide. The team leverages its diverse experience to advise clients on matters ranging from token structuring, fund formation, investment strategies, financial regulation and registration, international tax planning and structuring, stablecoins and asset-backed digital assets, infrastructure applications, technology licensing and development, mining, securities compliance, cryptocurrency exchanges and trading, and blockchain-as-a-service. The team also advises governments and municipalities on evolving or modeling regulatory standards and other pertinent matters relating to blockchain and digital assets.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

