Greenberg Traurig's Ben McGuire Named 'Banking and Finance Attorney of the Year'

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ben McGuire, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Public Finance & Infrastructure Practice and a shareholder in the firm's Boston office, was named the ALM | Law.com's 2025 New England Legal Awards (NELA) "Banking and Finance Attorney of the Year." McGuire and fellow honorees were recognized at the NELA annual awards gala Oct. 23 at the Westin Copley Place, Boston.

McGuire was recognized for leading some of the most complex and high-value finance transactions both in the New England region and across the United States. To date in 2025, he has served as bank counsel on over $300 million in tax-exempt direct purchases, taxable loans, and lines of credit; as underwriter's counsel in connection with over $2.3 billion in publicly offered debt issues and tender offers; as disclosure counsel to governmental issuers in connection with over $1.9 billion of bond offerings; and as bond counsel or special tax counsel in connection with over $4.8 billion in tax-exempt capital markets transactions.

"Ben is well-deserving of being named 'Banking and Finance Attorney of the Year,'" Boston office co-Managing Shareholders David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement. "This extraordinary recognition illustrates his exceptional skill and unwavering dedication to clients in every matter he handles."

McGuire advises on a wide range of public finance, infrastructure, project finance, and commercial loan transactions, including public debt offerings, private placements, and direct lending.

McGuire has led public finance transactions in every state in New England and throughout the United States and its territories. He has participated in financings for state infrastructure projects, including water and sewer, electric utility, and transportation facilities; as well as financings for hospitals, public and private colleges and universities, private schools, charter public schools, public school districts, municipalities, cultural institutions, human service providers, assisted living facilities, manufacturers, fixed base operators, and solid waste disposal facilities. These transactions have involved various financing structures, credit enhancements, security provisions, intercreditor arrangements, and interest rate hedges.

The New England Legal Awards are a distinguished celebration of professional excellence within the legal community across Connecticut, Maine, Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island.

