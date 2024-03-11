Greenberg Traurig's Brad M. Rostolsky to Present HIPAA Updates at 2024 PBI Health Law Institute

Health Care & FDA Practice Shareholder Brad M. Rostolsky, of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is among the featured faculty at the 30th Annual Health Law Institute, presented by the Pennsylvania Bar Institute (PBI). The program takes place in Harrisburg, March 12-13.

PHILADELPHIA, March 11, 2024 Health Care & FDA Practice Shareholder Brad M. Rostolsky, of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, is among the featured faculty at the 30th Annual Health Law Institute, presented by the Pennsylvania Bar Institute (PBI). The program takes place in Harrisburg, March 12-13.

On Wednesday, March 13, Rostolsky will co-present HIPAA 2024: Enforcement Trends in a Changing Regulatory Landscape. The session will review aspects of enforcement activities by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights concerning responses to ransomware, hacking, and other impermissible attacks on, and misuses, and disclosures of protected health information. Rostolsky also will discuss proposed HIPAA regulations and how they may potentially be deployed. His co-panelist is Kelly Walenda, senior vice president of legal and chief privacy officer for Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health.

Rostolsky brings more than two decades of health care regulatory and transactional law experience, regularly advising clients on virtually all aspects of health information privacy and security compliance under HIPAA and state law. Much of his focus falls to helping clients navigate the digital health spectrum, including providing business structuring advice that supports desired objectives – without running afoul of regulatory constraints. He also has deep experience with guiding clients through privacy and security breach responses and related investigations.

Based in the firm's Philadelphia office, Rostolsky represents a broad range of clients in the health sector locally and nationally, including hospitals, health plans, long-term care facilities, biopharmaceutical manufacturers, medical device companies, electronic health records providers, and management companies. He is a longtime PBI presenter.

About Greenberg Traurig's Health Care & FDA Practice: Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary Health Care & FDA Practice provides strategic counsel to a diverse group of companies and other organizations, helping them to respond proactively to the rapidly changing health care marketplace. The group combines dedicated experience in health care regulatory compliance and operational matters with the firm's capabilities in corporate & securities, finance, tax, antitrust, ERISA, commercial and governmental litigation, restructuring, intellectual property and biotechnology, in order to provide a wide range of legal services.

About Greenberg Traurig's Philadelphia Office: Founded in 1997, the Philadelphia office provides multidisciplinary legal services with a team of more than 60 attorneys in Real Estate; Litigation; Public Finance & Infrastructure; Labor & Employment; Environmental; Government Law & Policy; Restructuring & Bankruptcy; White Collar Defense & Investigations; Corporate; Institutional Banking & Investment Services; Investment Management & Regulation; Immigration & Compliance; Health Care & FDA; and Tax practices. The Philadelphia office represents a broad range of clients in real estate, manufacturing, health care, higher education, financial, and insurance industries, as well as state and local governments, professional services, and energy firms. The office also is known for its pro bono work and community service/social action initiatives in the Philadelphia region.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

