Greenberg Traurig's Brad Rostolsky Recognized on City & State's 2024 'Trailblazers in Health Care' List

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brad M. Rostolsky, a shareholder in the Health Care & FDA Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office, was named to City & State's 2024 "Trailblazers in Health Care" list. City & State notes that Rostolsky is "a familiar name on lists of America's top health care lawyers."

According to City & State, the annual list recognizes professionals "who ensure the well-being of Pennsylvania's residents, medical infrastructure, and health workforce."

With more than two decades of health care regulatory and transactional law experience, Rostolsky regularly advises clients on virtually all aspects of health information privacy and security compliance under HIPAA and state law and helps clients navigate the realm of digital health, as well as privacy and security incident response and associated investigations. His clients include hospitals, health plans, medical practices, pharmacies, long term care facilities, electronic health records providers, management companies, pharmaceutical manufacturers, and medical device companies.

An active member of the community, Rostolsky is a longtime Pennsylvania Bar Institute presenter. He has been recognized by publications including The Legal 500 United States and Chambers USA Guide for his work in the health care sector.

