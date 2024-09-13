Greenberg Traurig's Brandilyn Y. Dumas Named a Crain's New York 2024 Notable Black Leader

Brandilyn Y. Dumas, a shareholder in the Real Estate Practice in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's New York office, has been named to Crain's New York 2024 Notable Black Leaders list.

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandilyn Y. Dumas, a shareholder in the Real Estate Practice in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's New York office, has been named to Crain's New York 2024 Notable Black Leaders list. For the honor, the publication selects Black leaders who manage, mentor, innovate, and give back, recognizing their accomplishments in business and the communities where they work and live.

This is Dumas's second recognition by Crain's for her experience, successes, and commitment to her community. Previously she was an honoree on Crain's NewYork Notable Women in Law List 2022.

Dumas assists clients with commercial real estate matters, including acquisitions and dispositions, joint ventures, development, mortgages, mezzanine loans and other structured financing, foreclosures, and restructuring for a variety of asset classes and types. Those assets include shopping centers, hotels, office buildings, industrial properties, and multifamily developments.

Dumas is committed to the future of the legal profession; to the next generation of local leaders; and to community organizations, focusing on education. She is a Career Development Liaison at the firm's New York office and as such works with associates as part of the firm's robust Associate Development Program. She also serves as a trustee at The Winchester Thurston School, a director at WP Theater, and a mentor at New York University School of Law Birnbaum Women's Leadership Fellows Program. She has provided pro bono legal services to the East Harlem Tutorial Program for a decade. In addition, Dumas is a mentor for the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, a group committed to advancing the next generation's diverse legal leaders. She recently completed a 14-year tenure as a trustee for the Harlem Link Charter School.

About Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Global Real Estate Practice is a cornerstone of the firm and a recognized leader in the industry. More than 700 real estate attorneys from around the world serve clients from key markets in the United States, Europe & The Middle East Asia and Latin America. Property developers, lenders, investment managers, private equity funds, REITs, operators, joint ventures, sovereign wealth funds, international developers, and private owners look to us for diversified and broad legal services. We apply our skills to the full cycle of a real estate deal, providing a holistic approach for our clients. We handle property acquisition and investment, development, management and leasing, financing, restructuring, and disposition of all asset classes of real estate. We advise on a broad spectrum of commercial, recreational, and residential real estate, including structured equity, structured debt, and hybrid structures. We have a skilled hospitality legal team, including attorneys who have pioneered major developments within the industry.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

