Greenberg Traurig's Brandon D. Cox Named a Best LGBTQ+ Lawyer Under 40

Brandon D. Cox, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice, has been named a Best LGBTQ+ Lawyer Under 40 by the National LGBTQ+ Bar.

ATLANTA, March 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brandon D. Cox, shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Litigation Practice, has been named a Best LGBTQ+ Lawyer Under 40 by the National LGBTQ+ Bar. Every year, the LGBTQ+ Bar honors 40 legal professionals under 40 years of age who are part of the LGBTQ+ community, have excelled in their profession, and have shown a deep commitment to equality within the LGBTQ+ community.

At Greenberg Traurig, Brandon is a respected and active leader within its Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Initiative, currently holding the position of co-chair of the firm's multinational LGBTQ+ Affinity Group. As co-chair, he is a coveted resource within the firm's DEI programming and is an avid mentor to law students, new lawyers, and junior shareholders. Brandon is considered an inspiration to many at the firm, within the profession, and educational institutions where his message of resilience and excellence are often sought out.

As first- and second-chair trial counsel, Brandon has obtained defense verdicts for clients in several nationwide cases. A high-energy, passionate lawyer, he thrives in the courtroom and has a unique ability to connect with jurors, capture their attention, and explain complex evidence creatively and effectively. Brandon's trial experience and excitement for the courtroom has resulted in a national practice that focuses on complex litigation of virtually all types, defending a variety of clients in personal injury, products liability, and pharmaceutical, medical device, and health care litigation.

About Greenberg Traurig's Diversity Initiative: From its inception, Greenberg Traurig has been committed to diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace. Greenberg Traurig is a uniquely empowering and diverse firm built on a foundation of fairness, equality, and authenticity. Through its Social, Racial, and Economic Justice Action Plan, the firm has committed $5 million over five years to help combat systemic racism and support impoverished communities. In addition, the firm's efforts have been recognized through its Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certification Plus, administered by The Diversity Lab, and by local, national, and global publications and organizations including Chambers and Partners. Web: https://www.gtlaw.com/en/general/our-firm/diversity Twitter: @GT_Drives.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lou Brezo Scholl, Greenberg Traurig, 12128012131, [email protected], gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig