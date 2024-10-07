Greenberg Traurig's Brian T. Feeney Selected as a 2024 Philadelphia Business Journal Veterans in Business Honoree

Brian T. Feeney, a Litigation Practice shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office, was selected as a 2024 Philadelphia Business Journal Veterans in Business awards program honoree.

PHILADELPHIA, Oct. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brian T. Feeney, a Litigation Practice shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Philadelphia office, was selected as a 2024 Philadelphia Business Journal Veterans in Business awards program honoree. Each year, the Business Journal recognizes local veterans of the U.S. Armed Forces who have gone on to impactful civilian careers. The 2024 honorees will be profiled in a special print edition of the journal Nov. 8 and celebrated at a breakfast event at the Museum of the American Revolution Nov. 7.

Feeney served six years as a Naval officer, achieving the rank of lieutenant, during which he was stationed aboard the USS Frederick serving in San Diego and making deployments to Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Indonesia, Australia, and the Philippines. He later served at the Pentagon, contributing to both the Joint Chiefs of Staff and Navy Staff, playing a critical role in providing operations briefings to the most senior members of the Navy Staff and defense attachés from allied nations, specifically during Operation Desert Storm in 1991. His service, though during non-combat periods, was marked by his capabilities for leadership and strategic insight during the Cold War era, helping to foster collaboration among global allies.

"We are honored to have the opportunity to nominate Brian for his outstanding service to our nation and his continued dedication to supporting veterans," Greenberg Traurig Philadelphia office Managing Shareholder Alexander L. Scarola said.

"Brian possesses a steadfast commitment to service—both to our country and to the communities we serve as lawyers and fellow citizens," Greenberg Traurig Veterans@GT affinity group Co-Chairs Shareholder Jeffery M. Chiow and Of Counsel Major General John D. Altenburg Jr. (USA, Retired) said in a joint statement. "His dedication to helping veterans and his continued advocacy for the underrepresented make him a deserving candidate for this honor." Chiow is also co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Global Government Contracts Practice.

Following his honorable service, Feeney pursued a career in law, seamlessly transferring his military skills of leadership, team-building, and problem-solving to the legal profession. These capabilities, he says, often demonstrated by veterans, were key to his success in business, law, and generally, in the corporate world.

"I was 22 years old and an officer, so I was leading people who had been in the Navy for 10, 15, 20 years and who were 10, 15, 20 years older than me; I had to develop a leadership presence. As a Naval officer, you are thrust into a situation at a young age where you have to develop leadership skills and a confidence in yourself that inspires the team around you," Feeney said.

"As I was nearing the end of my service in the Navy, I realized I wanted to become a lawyer because I believed my skills were best suited to the legal field, where I could make the most meaningful impact," Feeney said. "Coming to Greenberg Traurig was the biggest inflection point in my career."

Feeney was the second litigator hired in the firm's Philadelphia office.

"I felt that I had a ground-floor opportunity to help build out the litigation practice. I am grateful that I had this chance and proud of the growth of our award-winning practice we've built," he said.

Feeney has more than 25 years of experience in commercial litigation, mass tort, antitrust, consumer litigation, privacy, and real estate litigation, both at the trial and appellate levels. He has enjoyed notable victories in court for financial institutions and pharmaceutical companies, among others.

Feeney is actively involved in supporting veterans through his work at Greenberg Traurig, community service, and long-standing relationships with former armed services colleagues and families. He is a strong advocate for veterans transitioning into civilian careers, particularly in law. Through informal mentoring, Feeney has guided and supported veterans as they navigate this challenging shift, helping them leverage their military experience in the legal field. Also at Greenberg Traurig, Feeney has been an active member of the firm's veterans' affinity group Veterans@GT, advocating for veteran hiring and support. His commitment to service shines through his broader pro bono work.

The fourteen 2024 honorees served in branches including the Air Force, Army, Marine Corps, and the National Guard. In their civilian lives, they have become leaders in banking, law, health care, construction and other industries, the Business Journal noted.

