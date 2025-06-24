Greenberg Traurig's Bruce Fischer Named 'Top Real Estate Lawyer' by Daily Journal

Bruce Fischer, chair of the West Coast Real Estate Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, has been named to the Daily Journal's "Top Real Estate and Development Lawyers 2025" list.

IRVINE, Calif., June 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The accolade honors the top California lawyers specializing in real estate transactions and litigation, according to the publication.

Fischer, who is also co-managing shareholder of the firm's Orange County office, works with real estate funds, real estate investment trusts (REITs) and institutional owners, and their advisors, in connection with the purchase and sale, ground-up development, and financing of commercial properties – including multiproperty and multistate portfolio sales and acquisitions – directly or through the formation of joint ventures with local operators or developers. Fischer also represents institutional lenders and institutional owners in connection with workouts involving complex loan restructuring, foreclosures, deeds in lieu of foreclosure, and the appointment of receivers. Additionally, his practice includes the representation of institutional lenders and borrowers regarding the origination of construction loans, permanent loans and credit enhancement involving commercial projects, multiphase residential projects, and affordable housing projects.

