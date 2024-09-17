Greenberg Traurig's Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick Named to City & State's 2024 'Power of Diversity: Latino 100' List

Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Appeals & Legal Issues Practice, has been recognized on City & State's 2024 "Power of Diversity: Latino 100" list.

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick, of counsel in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Appeals & Legal Issues Practice, has been recognized on City & State's 2024 "Power of Diversity: Latino 100" list. Ciparick previously appeared on the list in 2023.

According to City & State, the list recognizes individuals from a variety of sectors with a passion for innovation, culture, and community leadership within the Latino community.

Ciparick, a former New York State Court of Appeals senior associate judge, was the first Hispanic woman to sit in a court of record in New York State in 1978, and later the first Hispanic/Latino on the Court of Appeals. Of Puerto Rican descent, Ciparick was born in New York City, grew up in Washington Heights, graduated from Hunter College, and received her J.D. from St. John's University School of Law.

In her role at Greenberg Traurig, Ciparick advises clients on appellate matters and litigation strategy and mentors the firm's junior lawyers. An active member of the community, she also serves as chair of the New York State Board of Law Examiners and was the past chair of the Board of Trustees for the Historical Society of the Courts of the State of New York.

Ciparick was appointed by the chief judge to co-chair the New York Justice Task Force that examines the causes of wrongful convictions. Under the previous New York City administration, she also held the position of chair of the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary.

