Greenberg Traurig's Caroline Brancatella Recognized on City & State's 2024 '40 In Their 40s' List

ALBANY, N.Y., July 30, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Caroline Brancatella, of counsel in the Health Care & FDA Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Albany office, was named to City & State's 2024 "40 In Their 40s" list.

According to City & State, the annual list recognizes the most influential and thought-provoking leaders in their forties who are rising stars in the public and private sectors. The honorees will be celebrated at an awards ceremony July 30 in New York.

Brancatella focuses her practice on health care issues, including regulatory, contracting, transactional, and compliance matters, as well as governmental law and policy. She has broad experience representing health plans, providers, independent practice associations, third-party administrators, and utilization review entities. Prior to joining Greenberg Traurig, Brancatella served as a clerk to the Honorable Cynthia Rufe in the Eastern District of Pennsylvania and counsel for the office of New York State Assemblyman Richard L. Brodsky.

An active member of the community, Brancatella has served as secretary of the Board of Trustees of the Bethlehem Public Library since 2017 and was recently elected as vice president of the library's board. Brancatella also works with University at Buffalo Law School's Alumni Association as chair of the Capital Region Chapter and periodically speaks at University at Buffalo Law School's New York City program. She has been recognized by The Legal 500 United States since 2023 for her work in the health care space.

About Greenberg Traurig's Health Care & FDA Practice: Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary Health Care & FDA Practice provides strategic counsel to a diverse group of companies and other organizations, helping them to respond proactively to the rapidly changing health care marketplace. The group combines dedicated experience in health care regulatory compliance and operational matters with the firm's capabilities in corporate & securities, finance, tax, antitrust, ERISA, commercial and governmental litigation, restructuring, intellectual property and biotechnology, in order to provide a wide range of legal services.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

