Greenberg Traurig's Charles J. Biederman Leads Sale of Miles Davis' Music Catalog to Reservoir Media

NEW YORK, Sept. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Charles J. Biederman, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP's Los Angeles office, represented Miles Davis Properties, L.L.C. (MDP), the entity that controls the estate of jazz legend Miles Davis, in the sale of a majority of MDP's rights in Davis' publishing catalog and his recorded music to Reservoir Media Inc. Biederman, who is part of the firm's Entertainment & Media Practice, has represented the estate in a variety of matters since 2006.

Davis' estate — overseen by Biederman and General Manager Darryl Porter, supporting Davis' daughter, Cheryl Davis; his son, Erin Davis; and his nephew, Vincent Wilburn Jr. — will team with Reservoir, a New York-based independent music company, on Miles Davis Centennial celebrations in 2026, commemorating the 100th anniversary of Davis' birth. The centennial is expected to feature a variety of events, including special programming, high-profile tributes and concerts, marketing collaborations, and other activations curated by the estate, Reservoir, and their partners. Davis' estate, which has retained name, image, and likeness rights, also will work with Reservoir and other partners on related opportunities.

"This deal was a long time coming, almost a year in the making," Biederman said. "The Davis family is very active in preserving Miles Davis' legacy and was pleased to find a true partner in this transaction. For the family, the timing was right for this rights sale, and Greenberg Traurig looks forward to remaining a trusted adviser to the estate; guiding it, finding new business, and protecting its intellectual property."

Biederman was assisted in the transaction by Entertainment & Media Of Counsel Monica W. Zhang and Associate Juliet Sobel, both based in Greenberg Traurig's Los Angeles office.

Davis, a jazz musician and bandleader who is regarded as one of the most influential musical artists of all time, recorded over 60 studio albums, as well as another 60-plus live albums, box sets, compilations, and soundtracks. He earned eight Grammy Awards, a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award, a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame. Davis died in 1991 at age 65.

Biederman has worked in most every aspect of the entertainment and media law landscape, including music, film, television, branding, fashion, advertising, video games, and apps, as well as representing executives in these fields in their various employment agreements. His clients include recording artists, producers, composers, managers, and executives in the music industry, as well as studios, publishing companies, production companies, actors, athletes, writers, models, designers, apparel and accessory companies, banks, venture capital companies, and advertising agencies, throughout the world.

Additionally, in recent years, he has represented buyers, sellers, and investors in the purchase, sale, and securitization of music and video content catalogs totaling more than $3.5 billion.

