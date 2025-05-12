Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office Completes its Move to Fulton Market

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has completed the relocation of its Chicago office to the vibrant Fulton Market District.

CHICAGO, May 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP has completed the relocation of its Chicago office to the vibrant Fulton Market District. The firm now occupies state-of-the-art space at 360 N. Green Street, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to innovation and excellence.

The new office spans the 10th through 13th floors of the building, accommodating over 320 attorneys and professional staff. The customized, expansive layout is designed to foster collaboration, enhance efficiency, and provide flexibility for the firm to adapt in a dynamic environment.

Situated in a 24-story mixed-use development owned by Sterling Bay, the new space provides Greenberg Traurig approximately 100,000 square feet of modern office space. The building features ground-floor retail, full-service amenities, and a mid-tier deck with green space, offering stunning views of the Chicago skyline.

"We are incredibly excited about our move to Fulton Market. This dynamic neighborhood aligns perfectly with our firm's innovative spirit and entrepreneurial culture. The new space will foster collaboration and community. We look forward to contributing to the growth and vibrancy of Fulton Market," Chicago Co-Managing Shareholders John F. Gibbons and Rita M. Powers said in a joint statement.

Michael T. Fishman, vice chair of the firm, added, "Our move to Fulton Market is a testament to our commitment to providing top-tier legal services in a cutting-edge environment. This new space will not only enhance our ability to serve clients but also provide our team with an inspiring and collaborative workspace."

The Fulton Market District is renowned for its rapid growth and diverse offerings, hosting corporate headquarters for major companies, local businesses, residential spaces, and a celebrated restaurant scene. Greenberg Traurig's move to this area underscores its dedication to being at the forefront of legal services and its vision to provide an inspiring and collaborative workspace that fosters innovation and excellence.

Effective immediately, the firm's new Chicago address is 360 N. Green Street, Suite 1300, Chicago, IL, 60607.

About Greenberg Traurig's Chicago Office: Greenberg Traurig's Chicago office strives to be as dynamic and diverse as the city it calls home. Since its inception in 1999, it has grown from three attorneys to nearly 200. The attorneys in the office represent a wide range of clients, from Fortune 500 companies to innovative start-ups, and practice in nearly every major practice area and industry. Offering local knowledge and broad experience, Greenberg Traurig's Chicago lawyers work with their colleagues in Greenberg Traurig's other offices in the United States and abroad to help clients achieve their objectives locally, nationally, and globally.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elizabeth Hodgman, Greenberg Traurig, +1 312.476.5012, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig