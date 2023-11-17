Greenberg Traurig's Chinh H. Pham Appointed to USF School of Law Board of Counselors

Chinh H. Pham, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was recently appointed to the University of San Francisco (USF) School of Law Board of Counselors for a 5-year term.

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chinh H. Pham, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was recently appointed to the University of San Francisco (USF) School of Law Board of Counselors for a 5-year term. As an alumnus, Pham and fellow counselors will serve as an advisory group to the dean to help advance the school's mission and the cause of legal education. The Board of Counselors is dedicated to improving connections and fostering relationships between USF School of Law and its alumni and community.

Pham is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice and a shareholder in the Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice. He focuses his practice on the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of intellectual property rights for technology and life science clients, ranging from venture-backed companies to multinational corporations. He works with his clients to leverage their key innovations for strategic commercial and business opportunities. In addition, Pham assists startup clients with strategies for leveraging their IP portfolio for high-value commercial opportunities and serves as a mentor to entrepreneurs and early-stage ventures through various incubator and accelerator programs.

Pham served as president of the Boston Bar Association for the 2022-23 term, is a member of the board of trustees of the Museum of Science, Boston, and a past president of the National Conference of Vietnamese American Attorneys. He was named by the Boston Business Journal to its 2023 list of Power 50: Movement Makers, Get Konnected! List of Boston's 50 Most Influential Asian-American Pacific Islanders, the National Law Journal's "Technology Law Trailblazer" list, TechCrunch's "Top Emerging Tech Lawyer" list, IAM Strategy 300's "Leading IP Strategists" list, and Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly "Go To Intellectual Property Lawyer" list. Additionally, Pham is a company mentor at Harvard iLab, Northwestern University's The Garage, MassChallenge, MassDiGi, and Northeastern University's IDEA, among others.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

