Greenberg Traurig's Chinh H. Pham Honored with AALAM Founders Award

BOSTON, May 6, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chinh H. Pham, a shareholder in Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office and Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Group co-chair, is the recipient of the 2025 Founders Award from The Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts (AALAM). Since 2005, AALAM has awarded a Founders Award annually to an Asian-American attorney who has made significant contributions in business, academics, or the community as it relates to the law. Pham will be honored at the annual AALAM banquet June 12.

An accomplished intellectual property (IP) lawyer, Pham advises emerging tech and life science inventors and companies through the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of IP rights. He works with his clients to leverage their key innovations for strategic commercial and business opportunities. He has held leadership roles with numerous legal organizations, including as president of the Boston Bar Association (2022-2023) and of the National Conference of Vietnamese American Attorneys (2019-2020), and as a member of the Boston Museum of Science board of trustees.

Pham was honored by ALM/Law.com as the 2024 "Attorney of the Year" for New England, named by the Boston Business Journal to its 2023 list of Power 50: Movement Makers, and selected by Get Konnected! to its 2023 list of Boston's 50 Most Influential Asian-American Pacific Islanders. In addition, he has been recognized as a "Technology Law Trailblazer" by The National Law Journal, acknowledged as one of the "Top Emerging Tech Lawyer" by TechCrunch, named a leading IP Strategist by IAM Strategy 300, and honored as an "Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business" by the Asian American Business Development Center.

AALAM is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization devoted to serving the Asian American legal community and improving and facilitating the administration of law and justice. Founded by a small group of Asian-American lawyers, AALAM has now grown to a network of over 250 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students in Massachusetts and New England and is a Northeast Region affiliate of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association and an affinity bar partner of the Boston Bar Association. The banquet is open to all members and allies.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

