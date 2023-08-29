Greenberg Traurig's Chinh H. Pham is the National Conference of Vietnamese American Attorneys 2023 Trailblazer

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Chinh H. Pham is the National Conference of Vietnamese American Attorneys (NCVAA) 2023 Trailblazer.

BOSTON, Aug. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig Shareholder Chinh H. Pham is the National Conference of Vietnamese American Attorneys (NCVAA) 2023 Trailblazer. Pham, an intellectual property attorney, is co-chair of the firm's Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Group. The Trailblazer Award will be presented at the 17th Annual NCVAA Conference, "Lighting the Way," Sep. 15-17 in Seattle, WA.

According to NCVAA, the Trailblazer Award is the highest honor it bestows. It honors the contributions of Vietnamese American attorneys who have "paved the way for others in the legal profession." Recipients are recognized for career achievements, commitment to the community, and dedication to mentoring and supporting other Vietnamese American attorneys.

Championing and mentoring others are some of Pham's key traits. Having served as Co-Chair of Greenberg Traurig's Asian American Affinity Group for 10-plus years, he was elected president of the Boston Bar Association in 2022, becoming the first Asian American to hold the post. Decades after he fled Vietnam following the fall of Saigon, he continues his fight for freedom and opportunity, pushing forward diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives in this latest role.

"An important part of what I value centers around providing programs and networking resources to assist newer attorneys – encompassing a full spectrum of diverse backgrounds and experiences – find success in the profession," Pham said. "I am humbled and honored to be selected as this year's Trailblazer Award recipient."

Pham, who sits in the firm's Boston office, is a past president of the NCVAA and is a member of the Board of Trustees of the Museum of Science, Boston. He focuses his practice on the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of intellectual property rights for technology and life science clients, ranging from venture-backed companies to multinational corporations. He works with his clients to leverage their key innovations for strategic commercial and business opportunities.

Pham has been named a finalist for "Attorney of the Year" in the first-ever ALM │Law.com's 2023 New England Legal Awards. He was named to Get Konnected!'s 2023 list of Boston's 50 Most Influential Asian-American Pacific Islanders and has been recognized among the "Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business" by the Asian American Business Development Center. He has also been recognized as a "Technology Law Trailblazer" by National Law Journal, a "Top Emerging Tech Lawyer" by TechCrunch, and a leading IP Strategist by IAM Strategy 300, among many other honors.

