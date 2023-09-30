Greenberg Traurig's Chinh H. Pham Named to Boston Business Journal's Prestigious 2023 Power 50: Movement Makers List

Chinh H. Pham, shareholder and co-chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to the Boston Business Journal's (BBJ) 2023 Power 50: Movement Makers list.

BOSTON, Sept. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chinh H. Pham, shareholder and co-chair of the Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to the Boston Business Journal's (BBJ) 2023 Power 50: Movement Makers list. According to the publication, the list recognizes leaders who are "making actionable change towards fostering diversity, inclusion, and blazing a trail for a better Boston". Nominated by their peers, honorees are considered to be the region's 50 most influential people across a variety of industries who use their influence to advance the community. Pham and his fellow honorees will be honored at a reception Nov. 15. The full list of honorees can be found here.

"Congratulations to Chinh Pham on this prestigious and well-deserved honor," said David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of the Greenberg Traurig Boston office. "In addition to being an outstanding attorney, Chinh is an advocate for diversity, equity, and inclusion, and makes a positive impact on our law firm, the legal industry and the Greater Boston business community. Chinh is a true champion of positive change."

Pham was recognized for his many key roles within the Massachusetts business and charitable communities as well as with affinity/legal industry groups. Championing and mentoring others are some of Pham's key traits. Decades after he fled Vietnam following the fall of Saigon, he continues his fight for freedom and opportunity, pushing forward diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives. Having served as co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's Asian American Affinity Group for 10-plus years, he was elected the 2022-2023 president of the Boston Bar Association, becoming the first Asian American to hold the post. In that role, he led nearly 16,000 lawyers, and 140 institutional partners consisting of law firms, corporations, government agencies, legal aid organizations, and law schools, in bolstering a new generation of leaders who are confident in their diversity and leadership abilities.

At Greenberg Traurig, Pham focuses his practice on the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of intellectual property rights for technology and life science clients, ranging from venture-backed companies to multinational corporations. He works with his clients to leverage their key innovations for strategic commercial and business opportunities. In addition, Pham assists startup clients with strategies for leveraging their IP portfolio for high-value commercial opportunities and serves as a mentor to entrepreneurs and early-stage ventures, including those in various incubator and accelerator programs.

Pham has previously been named to the National Law Journal's "Technology Law Trailblazer" list, TechCrunch's "Top Emerging Tech Lawyer" list, IAM Strategy 300's "Leading IP Strategists" list, the Asian American Business Development Center's "Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business" list, the Get Konnected! List of Boston's 50 Most Influential Asian-American Pacific Islanders, and the Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly "Go To Intellectual Property Lawyers" list. Pham currently serves as a member of the board of trustees of the Museum of Science, Boston, and as a member of the Museum of Science DEI Task Force. Pham is also a board member and past president of the National Conference of Vietnamese American Attorneys (NCVAA), which honored him as its 2023 NCVAA Trailblazer. Additionally, Pham is a company mentor at Harvard iLab, Northwestern University's The Garage, MassChallenge, MassDiGi, and Northeastern University's IDEA, among others.

