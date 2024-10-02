Greenberg Traurig's Chinh Pham Named 2024 NELA Attorney of the Year

Chinh H. Pham, Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice co-chair, and Boston shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named the ALM | Law.com's 2024 New England Legal Awards (NELA) "Attorney of the Year."

BOSTON, Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chinh H. Pham, Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice co-chair, and Boston shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named the ALM | Law.com's 2024 New England Legal Awards (NELA) "Attorney of the Year." Pham and fellow honorees were recognized at the NELA annual awards dinner Sept. 26 at the Fairmont Copley Plaza.

"We congratulate Chinh on this well-deserved honor," Greenberg Traurig Boston office Co-Managing Shareholders David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement. "This extraordinary recognition illustrates his commitment to the legal industry and community in Boston and throughout New England."

In addition, the following Greenberg Traurig Boston shareholders were NELA award finalists:

Gregory R. Daddario , Corporate shareholder, for "Merger and Acquisition Attorney of the Year."

, Corporate shareholder, for "Merger and Acquisition Attorney of the Year." Melissa Hunter-Ensor, co-chair of the firm's Global Patents and Innovation Strategies Group, for "Intellectual Property Attorney of the Year."

Dykeman and McCourt for "Regional Managing Partners of the Year."

The NELA celebrates professional excellence in the law in Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Rhode Island, and Vermont. This event awards outstanding contributions and achievements made by legal professionals within the region.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

