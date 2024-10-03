Greenberg Traurig's Chinh Pham Speaks at AALAM Path to Partnership Program Kickoff

Chinh H. Pham, Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice co-chair and Boston shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was a panelist at the Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts (AALAM) Path to Partnership Program Kickoff Sept. 24.

BOSTON, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chinh H. Pham, Venture Capital & Emerging Technology Practice co-chair and Boston shareholder of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was a panelist at the Asian American Lawyers Association of Massachusetts (AALAM) Path to Partnership Program Kickoff Sept. 24.

The program aimed to demystify the partnership process and provide AALAM members with tips for navigating it. Pham and fellow panelists addressed a variety of topics, including business and client development, team building, mentoring and sponsorship, roles and responsibilities, workload management, and more.

An accomplished intellectual property lawyer, Pham advises emerging tech and life science inventors and companies through the strategic creation, implementation, and protection of intellectual property rights. He works with his clients to leverage their key innovations for strategic commercial and business opportunities. Illustrating Pham's dedication to DEI initiatives, he has held leadership roles with numerous legal organizations and affinity groups, such as the Boston Bar Association, National Conference of Vietnamese American Attorneys, and Greenberg Traurig's Asian American Affinity Group, to name a few.

AALAM is a non-partisan, nonprofit organization devoted to serving the Asian American legal community and improving and facilitating the administration of law and justice. Founded by a small group of Asian-American lawyers, AALAM has now grown to a network of over 250 lawyers, judges, law professors, and law students in Massachusetts and New England and is a Northeast Region affiliate of the National Asian Pacific American Bar Association and an affinity bar partner of the Boston Bar Association.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 48 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia.

