Greenberg Traurig's Courtney A. Hopley Elected to American College of Tax Counsel

SAN FRANCISCO, March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Of Counsel Courtney A. Hopley is one of 15 new Fellows elected to the American College of Tax Counsel (ACTC).

To become a Fellow of the ACTC, individuals must be nominated by a current Fellow and then evaluated by a committee of the ACTC's Board of Regents. Criteria for membership includes, in part, having been a member of a state bar for at least 15 years, with a career that is principally devoted to tax law and tax-related matters. For all prospective Fellows, demonstration of a high standard of excellence and ethical conduct in the practice of tax law is required.

In a press release, ACTC President Bahar Schippel said, "The new Fellows bring a range of tax practice diversity to the important work of the College in advancing sound tax policy and effective tax administration."

Based in the firm's San Francisco office, Hopley represents clients in federal and state tax controversies before the IRS and the California Franchise Tax Board at the audit, collection, appeals, and litigation stages. She works on civil tax controversies involving partnerships, corporations, individuals, real estate, and penalty disputes. Hopley also has experience offering tax compliance advice as well as tax planning involving entity formation, mergers and acquisitions, and reorganization transactions.

The American College of Tax Counsel is a nonprofit association of tax attorneys in private practice, law, business, graduate school teaching positions, and government, who are recognized for their excellence in tax practice and their substantial contributions and commitment to the legal profession. One of the chief purposes of the College is to provide a mechanism for input by tax attorneys into the development of U.S. tax laws and policy.

About Greenberg Traurig's Global Tax Practice: Greenberg Traurig's multidisciplinary Tax Practice provides a full range of tax legal services, including planning, restructuring, and representation before the Internal Revenue Service and state and local revenue authorities, from pre-dispute into litigation. Our client base includes large multinational corporations; privately-owned businesses; financial institutions; exempt organizations; and individual taxpayers, including high-net-worth individuals and entrepreneurs. Our team's diverse background and prior experience, including in private industry, government, and private practice, allow our tax attorneys to meet the challenges of today's difficult tax enforcement environment and develop and offer practical legal counsel.

