Greenberg Traurig's Courtney M. Keller Appointed to Downtown Orlando Partnership Board

ORLANDO, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Courtney M. Keller, administrative shareholder of the Orlando office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been appointed to the Downtown Orlando Partnership (DOP) board of directors.

DOP's mission is to "enhance business and community relationships through collaborative events and initiatives" by offering its members pathways to contribute to the growth of the Downtown Orlando business community.

Keller, who is also co-chair of the firm's Orlando Litigation Group, focuses her practice on complex commercial litigation. She is experienced at representing financial institutions, secured creditors and business entities, and their representatives in cases involving real estate transactions, business disputes, consumer and commercial banking matters, intellectual property matters, and others. Keller's wide-ranging skills also include handling virtually all facets of commercial cases prior to trial, at trial and on appeal, and in cases pending in state and federal trial and appellate courts.

