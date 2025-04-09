Greenberg Traurig's Daniel H. Black and Bobby Rosenbloum Recognized in Variety's 2025 'Legal Impact Report'

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Daniel H. Black and Bobby Rosenbloum were recognized in Variety's 2025 "Legal Impact Report."

This annual report highlights the top legal professionals in the entertainment industry who play pivotal roles in navigating Hollywood's intricate legal landscape. Black achieves his 12th consecutive inclusion in the report, while Rosenbloum secures his 10th appearance on the list.

Black, vice chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice and chairman of the West Coast Entertainment & Media Practice, has wide-ranging experience as both a private practitioner and lead in-house counsel on major transactions across film studios, television networks, streaming services, and web content producing entities.

Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice, is widely regarded as a key architect of the modern digital music business. He has driven billions of dollars in value for the global music industry through over three decades of experience at the intersection of music and technology, advising on digital media strategies and negotiating complex content license agreements.

About Greenberg Traurig's Entertainment & Media Practice: With offices situated in the centers of the entertainment industry, Greenberg Traurig has established an experienced, international multidisciplinary entertainment and media practice. The Greenberg Traurig Entertainment & Media Practice focuses on the music, motion picture, television, live stage, internet, digital media, publishing, sports, theatre, and cable industries. The team has access to key players in the entertainment and media sectors and provides clients with timely, business-oriented, and dedicated legal counsel essential for thriving in today's dynamic, multimedia entertainment marketplace. Our entertainment and media attorneys have been consistently recognized as Billboard "Top Music Lawyers" and "Country Power Players," The Hollywood Reporter "Power Lawyers: Top 100 Most Influential Entertainment Lawyers in America," and a Law360 "Practice Group of the Year"; in the Variety "Dealmakers Impact Report," "Legal Impact Report," and "Variety 500," Chambers USA Guide, The Legal 500, Super Lawyers, and The Best Lawyers in America.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

