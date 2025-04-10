Greenberg Traurig's Daniel H. Black, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Mathew S. Rosengart Recognized in Variety's 2025 'Legal Impact Report'

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Daniel H. Black, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Mathew S. Rosengart were recognized in Variety's 2025 "Legal Impact Report."

ATLANTA, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Daniel H. Black, Bobby Rosenbloum, and Mathew S. Rosengart were recognized in Variety's 2025 "Legal Impact Report."

This annual report highlights the top legal professionals in the entertainment industry who play pivotal roles in navigating Hollywood's intricate legal landscape. Black and Rosengart achieve their 12th consecutive inclusion in the report, while Rosenbloum secures his 10th appearance on the list.

Black, vice chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice and chairman of the West Coast Entertainment & Media Practice, has wide-ranging experience as both a private practitioner and lead in-house counsel on major transactions across film studios, television networks, streaming services, and web content producing entities.

Rosenbloum, chairman of the firm's global Entertainment & Media Practice, is widely regarded as a key architect of the modern digital music business. He has driven billions of dollars in value for the global music industry through over three decades of experience at the intersection of music and technology, advising on digital media strategies and negotiating complex content license agreements.

Rosengart, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's National Media & Entertainment Litigation Group, is a former federal prosecutor and Justice Department trial attorney recognized as one of the nation's top litigators. Recently named Benchmark Litigation's Entertainment Litigator of the Year for the second consecutive year, he has earned accolades from Forbes, Lawdragon, and Law360. Described by The Legal 500 as a "heavy-hitting trial lawyer" and by Sean Penn as a "tough-as-nails streetfighter with a big brain and bigger principles," Rosengart is widely regarded as a "go-to litigator for Hollywood's elite."

