Greenberg Traurig's Daniel J. Baker Appointed to The Long Island Builders Institute Board

Daniel J. Baker, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Long Island office and co-chair of the Long Island Land Use Practice, was recently appointed to serve on the board of The Long Island Builders Institute for a two-year term.

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Daniel J. Baker, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Long Island office and co-chair of the Long Island Land Use Practice, was recently appointed to serve on the board of The Long Island Builders Institute for a two-year term. The Long Island Builders Institute is an association of building industry professionals focused on making Long Island a better place to live and work.

Baker represents clients in land use, environmental and zoning matters, general real estate transactions, industrial development agency and municipal benefits, tax certiorari and condemnation, corporate law, and civil litigation. He also assists his clients in navigating real estate and municipal processes by advising them on local laws and customs. Baker's clients range from small businesses and local developers to large national and international retailers and shopping center owners.

With deep local business, government, and community roots, Baker serves as a member of the Touro Law Center board of governors; the Tenth Judicial District representative to and a member of the executive committee of the Real Property Law Section of the New York State Bar Association; co-vice chair of Touro Law Center's Institute of Land Use and Sustainable Development Law's executive board; a member of the WE CARE advisory board; and as an appointed member of the State of New York Commission on Quality Care for the Mentally Disabled Surrogate Decision Making Committee Program.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Christina O'Shea, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, +1 212.801.6730, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP