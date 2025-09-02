Greenberg Traurig's David B. Weinstein Chosen for Leadership Florida's Class of 2025-2026

David B. Weinstein, managing shareholder of the Tampa office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been named to Leadership Florida's Cornerstone Class 43 for 2025-2026.

TAMPA, Fla., Sept. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David B. Weinstein, managing shareholder of the Tampa office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., has been named to Leadership Florida's Cornerstone Class 43 for 2025-2026.

Leadership Florida is an organization that takes a holistic view of the challenges facing the state, offering a continuum for expanding community leaders' impact on the region. The Cornerstone Class Program is a nine-month program for leaders from across Florida who are committed to strengthening Florida's communities and deepening their understanding of issues critical to the state, according to the organization. Being selected for this program is a testament to Weinstein's professional excellence and dedication to community development.

"I am honored to be part of the Leadership Florida Cornerstone Class of 2025-2026," said Weinstein, who also sits in Greenberg Traurig's Washington, D.C., and New York offices. "The members of Leadership Florida are both successful in their industries and dedicated to their communities around the state. It is a privilege to be counted among their number, and I look forward to the educational opportunities that come with being part of this prestigious class."

Weinstein has over 30 years of legal experience, serving as a "go-to" litigator and strategist for high-stakes and complex civil and white collar litigation, including business, environmental, toxic tort, real estate, land use, health care, and other challenging matters. An accomplished lawyer who takes pride in his courtroom advocacy, he also works to help clients find practical and effective out-of-court strategies for their legal issues whenever appropriate. Drawing on his business experience and acumen, he handles a wide variety of matters for clients, including Fortune 500 companies, financial institutions, major real estate developers, allied foreign governments, and professional sports teams, and has assisted them with their most difficult challenges. In the civil context, he represents clients in class actions, mass torts, and other complex litigation. He also represents organizations and individuals in federal and state white collar criminal investigations.

Weinstein helps clients develop and implement crisis management, public relations, and other external and internal communications strategies for both civil actions and government investigations. He has significant "first-chair" trial experience in jury and non-jury trials, as well as arbitrations. He also serves as the chair of the firm's Environmental and Toxic Tort Litigation Practice.

