Greenberg Traurig's David C. Fixler Moderates NECA's Power Markets 101 Panel

BOSTON, May 17, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David C. Fixler, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Energy & Natural Resources Practice in Boston, moderated Northeast Energy and Commerce Association (NECA)'s Power Markets 101 virtual panel May 16.

The panel discussed the ISO New England administered wholesale electricity markets, including energy, capacity, and ancillary services product markets. The panelists provided insights into the products, the form and cadence of the markets, identification of the primary institutions and market participants, and the interaction between the administered wholesale electricity markets with end-users of electricity and state regulators.

Fixler's practice focuses on assisting energy companies with navigating the complex regulatory landscape that, together with sweeping technological changes, is changing the manner in which electricity is generated, distributed, sold, managed, stored, and consumed in the United States. He has wide-ranging experience representing developers of renewable and traditional energy facilities in permitting, siting, interconnection, zoning, property tax, and other matters in front of regulatory agencies and courts. Fixler's multidisciplinary skill set allows him to quickly identify potential legal concerns and design strategies that address these problems before they arise, helping clients to avoid costly disputes in the future.

