Greenberg Traurig's David C. Fixler Serves as Co-Chair for NECA's 2025 Power Markets Conference

BOSTON, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David C. Fixler, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Energy & Natural Resources Practice in Boston, served as conference co-chair for the Northeast Energy and Commerce Association (NECA)'s 2025 Power Markets Conference on Jan. 16. During the conference, Fixler provided introductory remarks — kicking off the luncheon keynote discussion, "The History of U.S. Energy Transitions: Are There Lessons for Decarbonization?" Fixler also participated in a thought-provoking closing roundtable. Greenberg Traurig has been a member of NECA since 2018.

Fixler's practice focuses on assisting energy companies with navigating the complex regulatory landscape that, together with sweeping technological changes, is changing the manner in which electricity is generated, distributed, sold, managed, stored, and consumed in the United States. He has experience representing developers of renewable and traditional energy facilities in permitting, siting, interconnection, zoning, property tax, and other matters in front of regulatory agencies and courts.

Founded in 1985 to foster the development and maturation of competitive power markets, NECA's purpose has expanded over time and now serves as an open forum among all stakeholders with a full range of energy and environmental interests, including traditional and renewable electric generation, natural gas and other fuels, and energy efficiency.

