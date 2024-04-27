Greenberg Traurig's David Dykeman and Roman Fayerberg to Present at DeviceTalks Boston

David J. Dykeman, co-chair of the Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-managing shareholder of the firm's Boston office, and Roman Fayerberg, co-chair of the Boston office's Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice, will present on the DeviceTalks Boston panel, "How IP Can Drive Funding & Exits," May 1, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. EDT.

BOSTON, April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- David J. Dykeman, co-chair of the Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP and co-managing shareholder of the firm's Boston office, and Roman Fayerberg, co-chair of the Boston office's Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice, will present on the DeviceTalks Boston panel, "How IP Can Drive Funding & Exits," May 1, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. EDT.

The panel will focus on how IP is key for medical technology companies to attract funding and navigate exits. The panelists will provide insights into best practices and pitfalls to avoid when creating a strategic and competitive patent portfolio to close funding and secure exits.

A registered patent attorney with over 25 years of experience in patent and IP law, Dykeman focuses his practice on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategy for high-tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology. He provides strategic patent portfolio development and intellectual property advice for clients including major research institutions, multinational corporations, and startup companies. He serves on the board of directors of MassMEDIC and was named "Massachusetts Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year" by LMG Life Sciences in 2022.

Fayerberg is a registered patent attorney with broad experience helping clients strategically protect and leverage their innovations globally. He works with clients to develop and manage worldwide patent portfolios and counsels clients regarding freedom to operate, patent landscape, and patent infringement and validity matters. Fayerberg also conducts and defends patent due diligence investigations in connection with venture capital investments, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing opportunities. He has represented clients ranging from startups to global companies in a variety of technical areas, including medical devices, robotics, diagnostic and imaging systems, microfluidic devices, and biotechnology.

