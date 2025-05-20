Greenberg Traurig's David Fixler to Moderate Fireside Chat with Climate Chief at 2025 BBA Energy Conference

David C. Fixler, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Energy & Natural Resources Practice in Boston, will moderate a fireside chat with keynote speaker Melissa Hoffer, Massachusetts' first ever climate chief, at the Boston Bar Association (BBA)'s Annual Energy Conference May 22.

BOSTON, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David C. Fixler, a shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Energy & Natural Resources Practice in Boston, will moderate a fireside chat with keynote speaker Melissa Hoffer, Massachusetts' first ever climate chief, at the Boston Bar Association (BBA)'s Annual Energy Conference May 22. Fixler also is a member of the conference steering committee.

The 2025 Energy Conference will explore affordability and rate design, siting reform, and how to navigate uncertainty in renewable energy. Attendees will gain a deeper understanding of emerging regulatory frameworks and market trends within energy law practice. A networking reception will follow. Registration is available here.

Fixler's practice focuses on assisting energy companies with navigating the complex regulatory landscape that, together with sweeping technological changes, is changing the manner in which electricity is generated, distributed, sold, managed, stored, and consumed in the United States. He has experience representing developers of renewable and traditional energy facilities in permitting matters, siting matters, interconnection, zoning matters, property tax, and other matters in front of regulatory agencies and courts.

