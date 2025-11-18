Greenberg Traurig's David G. Thomas Named a 2025 Massachusetts 'Go To Commercial/Consumer Litigation Lawyer'

David G. Thomas, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named a 2025 "Go To Commercial/Consumer Litigation Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

BOSTON, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David G. Thomas, a Litigation shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named a 2025 "Go To Commercial/Consumer Litigation Lawyer" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Thomas and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication's Oct. 27 edition. Thomas also received the recognition of "Go To Litigation Lawyer" in 2022 and 2024.

"Go To" Lawyers are nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Honorees are selected for demonstrating in-depth knowledge in their field and deep experience with a record of success, according to the publication.

"Congratulations to David on being recognized as a 'Go To' lawyer. He continues to be a terrific litigator and trusted adviser for clients involved in major litigation matters." Boston office co-Managing Shareholders David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt said in a joint statement.

Thomas is a litigation, trial, and appellate attorney representing manufacturers and retailers facing false advertising claims arising out of alleged violations of federal and state consumer protection statutes, including the Federal Trade Commission Act and "little FTC Acts," such as Massachusetts General Laws Chapter 93A – the Massachusetts Consumer Protection Act; lenders, mortgage brokers, and servicers facing predatory lending and unfair servicing claims arising out of the Truth in Lending Act, Real Estate Settlement Procedures Act, and state laws governing consumer financing and mortgage loan servicing; health care and other entities accused of submitting false claims to the government or governmental payors; companies accused of violating the Telephone Consumer Protection Act and similar state laws and regulations; and companies and individuals accused of misappropriating or divulging confidential intellectual property, including trade secrets, customer lists, and other protected information.

