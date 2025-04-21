Greenberg Traurig's David J. Dykeman and Roman Fayerberg to Present at DeviceTalks Boston

David J. Dykeman, co-chair of the Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and Roman Fayerberg, co-chair of the Boston office's Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice, will present on the DeviceTalks Boston panel, "Positioning IP for Funding & Exits," April 30, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. EDT.

BOSTON, April 21, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David J. Dykeman, co-chair of the Life Sciences & Medical Technology Practice of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, and Roman Fayerberg, co-chair of the Boston office's Intellectual Property (IP) & Technology Practice, will present on the DeviceTalks Boston panel, "Positioning IP for Funding & Exits," April 30, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:15 p.m. EDT.

The session will focus on best practices and pitfalls to avoid in building strategic patent portfolios to close funding, stay competitive, and secure an exit. Panelists will also discuss how to position a medtech company to attract investors, collaborators, and partners. Dykeman and Fayerberg will be joined by Jonathan Black, partner at Bluwave Capital, and Irina Ridley, chief legal officer at Aerin Medical.

Boston office Co-Managing Shareholder Dykeman is a registered patent attorney with over 25 years of experience in patent and IP law. He focuses his practice on securing worldwide IP protection and related business strategy for high-tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology. He provides strategic patent portfolio development and intellectual property advice for clients including major research institutions, multinational corporations, and startup companies. He serves on the board of directors of MassMEDIC and was named "Massachusetts Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year" by LMG Life Sciences in 2022.

Fayerberg is a registered patent attorney with broad experience helping clients strategically protect and leverage their innovations globally. He works with clients to develop and manage worldwide patent portfolios and counsels clients regarding freedom to operate, patent landscape, and patent infringement and validity matters. Fayerberg also conducts and defends patent due diligence investigations in connection with venture capital investments, mergers and acquisitions, and licensing opportunities. He has represented clients ranging from startups to global companies in a variety of technical areas, including medical devices, robotics, diagnostic and imaging systems, microfluidic devices, and biotechnology.

About Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group: Greenberg Traurig's Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group advises clients ranging from startups to large multinational public companies to leading research institutions. The group's attorneys work closely with clients, providing innovative legal counsel to help them achieve their objectives – from discovery through commercialization and product marketing.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

