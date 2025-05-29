Greenberg Traurig's David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt Named Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly 'Top Managing Partners'

For the second consecutive year, David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of the Boston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, were named among the "Top 20 Managing Partners in Massachusetts" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

BOSTON, May 29, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- For the second consecutive year, David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of the Boston office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, were named among the "Top 20 Managing Partners in Massachusetts" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The list honors managing partners in the Commonwealth who have helped their firms grow revenue, developed and maintained their talent base, kept their firms active in their communities, and pushed their firms to achieve important milestones or goals. Dykeman and McCourt are featured in the publication's May 26 issue.

Under their joint leadership, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office has grown in size, revenue, and reputation within the Boston legal market in the last five years.

Key growth factors for the Boston office:

Grew from 124 to 160 employees

Expanded from approximately 70 attorneys in 2021 to approximately 100 attorneys and patent agents today, becoming one of the largest legal practices in New England

Recruited 15 new shareholders and senior counsel

Dykeman and McCourt have strategically hired legal talent across key practice areas, including AI, Life Sciences, Aviation, Finance, Restructuring & Bankruptcy, Intellectual Property, Litigation, and Energy, reflecting the New England economy. Their foresight has helped the Boston office broaden its market reach and strengthen its competitive edge. Their forward-thinking approach has emphasized continuous improvement and adaptation in a rapidly evolving legal landscape.

In a joint statement, Dykeman and McCourt said: "We are honored to be recognized once again among the 'Top 20 Managing Partners in Massachusetts.' This recognition is a reflection of the exceptional team we are privileged to lead in the Boston office. We are proud to continue building a culture where talent thrives and where we can make a meaningful impact both within the firm and throughout the broader legal and business community."

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

