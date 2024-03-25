Greenberg Traurig's David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt Named 'Top Managing Partners' by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly

David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, were named among the "Top Managing Partners in Massachusetts" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

BOSTON, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David J. Dykeman and Terence P. McCourt, co-managing shareholders of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, were named among the "Top Managing Partners in Massachusetts" by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. The inaugural list honors managing partners in Massachusetts who have helped their firms grow revenue, developed and maintained their talent base, kept their firms active in their communities, and pushed their firms to achieve important milestones or goals. Dykeman and McCourt are featured in the publication's March 25 issue.

In a joint statement, Dykeman and McCourt said, "As the Boston office celebrates 25 years of legal excellence, we are proud to lead its growth and contributions to the local community. We are grateful for this recognition and look forward to building on this momentum to ensure the Boston office remains a destination for talented lawyers and clients looking for deep legal experience and dedication to outstanding client service."

Dykeman is co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's global Life Sciences & Medical Technology Group. He focuses on securing worldwide intellectual property protection and related business strategies for high-tech clients, with particular experience in life sciences, medical devices, robotics, materials, and information technology. He provides strategic patent portfolio development and intellectual property advice for clients including major research institutions, multinational corporations, and startup companies. He serves on the board of directors of MassMEDIC and was named "Massachusetts Patent Strategy Attorney of the Year" by LMG Life Sciences in 2022.

McCourt is chairman of Greenberg Traurig's Boston Labor & Employment Practice. He represents a broad range of organizations in virtually all facets of management-side labor and employment law. During more than two decades of practice, he has gained a national reputation for his practical, strategic approach to employment law issues. McCourt handles diverse employment matters, including employment discrimination and wrongful termination cases in state and federal courts, wage and hour compliance, labor arbitration cases, noncompetition cases, and National Labor Relations Board proceedings. In 2023, Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly named McCourt as a "Go To Employment Lawyer."

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

