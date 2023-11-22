Greenberg Traurig's David J. Stein Named to Crain's Chicago Business 2023 'Notable Leaders in Employment & Labor Law' List

David J. Stein, a Labor & Employment shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chicago office, was named a Crain's Chicago Business 2023 "Notable Leader in Employment & Labor Law."

CHICAGO, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David J. Stein, a Labor & Employment shareholder in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Chicago office, was named a Crain's Chicago Business 2023 "Notable Leader in Employment & Labor Law."

This year's list features 40 leaders who handle a variety of legal matters that impact the workplace. The honorees were chosen based on the specific impact of cases they have handled, pro bono work, and leadership in professional and community organizations over the last 18 months.

Stein's employment litigation practice involves protecting valuable corporate assets through the enforcement of restrictive covenants and the protection of trade secrets under both the Defend Trade Secrets Act and complimentary state trade secrets statutes. His restrictive covenant practice features significant experience both seeking and opposing emergency injunctive relief. Stein also defends class and collective actions filed under the Fair Labor Standards Act and the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. Additionally, he defends businesses in actions alleging discrimination and retaliation under various federal and state statutes.

