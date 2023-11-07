Greenberg Traurig's David Zetoony Named Lexology Top Legal Influencer in Technology

David A. Zetoony, co-chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's U.S. Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice, has been named the top "Legal Influencer" in the field of Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) - Europe by Lexology.

DENVER, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- David A. Zetoony, co-chair of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's U.S. Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice, has been named the top "Legal Influencer" in the field of Technology, Media and Telecommunications (TMT) - Europe by Lexology. TMT includes compliance with European data privacy and security laws, including those that regulate the use of Artificial Intelligence. This is Zetoony's 13th time being recognized as the top legal influencer in his field by the publication, which selected him from a pool of attorneys from more than 900 law firms.

Lexology is one of the most comprehensive sources of international legal updates, analysis, and insights, according to its website. The publication identifies top leaders in their field for their insightful legal analysis on a quarterly basis. The leaders are determined by audience responses to their articles, including how many readers view them as well as user determined rankings.

Zetoony focuses on helping businesses navigate data privacy and cyber security laws from a practical standpoint. He has helped hundreds of companies establish and maintain ongoing privacy and security programs and has defended corporate privacy and security practices in investigations initiated by the Federal Trade Commission, and other data privacy and security regulatory agencies around the world, as well as in class action litigation.

In addition, Zetoony is the author of the American Bar Association's primary publication on the European General Data Protection Regulation and the American Bar Association's publication on the California Consumer Privacy Act and the California Privacy Rights Act. He also regularly contributes to Greenberg Traurig's Data Privacy Dish blog, which provides updates on the evolving data protection landscape.

About Greenberg Traurig's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is composed of a multidisciplinary group of attorneys and professionals located throughout the world. GT's team of dedicated data protection attorneys have experience working hand in hand with organizations of all sizes to develop practical strategies and provide strategic advice on virtually all aspects of data protection including GDPR, CCPA, VCDPA, CPA, CTDPA, UCPA and other compliance issues; data use, transfer and licensing issues; data breaches and regulatory investigations; and defending against privacy-related class actions. GT's Data Privacy & Cybersecurity Practice is ranked in Band 1 by Chambers & Partners for USA – Nationwide Privacy & Data Security: Highly Regarded Legal Rankings.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

