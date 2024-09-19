Greenberg Traurig's Delaware Office Celebrates 25th Anniversary with '25 Days of Giving' Campaign

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Delaware office is celebrating its 25th anniversary by launching a "25 Days of Giving" campaign, giving back to the Delaware community that has supported the office's success over the past 25 years.

WILMINGTON, Del., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Delaware office is celebrating its 25th anniversary by launching a "25 Days of Giving" campaign, giving back to the Delaware community that has supported the office's success over the past 25 years.

Over the course of the upcoming months, the firm's Delaware-based lawyers and professional staff will engage in various charitable initiatives, including volunteer work within the community, philanthropic donations to local organizations, and holding supply and food drives, among other activities.

"This celebration isn't just about reflecting on the past 25 years of legal service, but also about showing our gratitude to the community that has been integral to our journey," said Diane N. Ibrahim, firm senior vice president and managing shareholder of the Delaware office. "These days of service will strengthen our team's bond and allow us to contribute in meaningful ways to causes we care deeply about."

Since opening in 1999, the Delaware office, located in Wilmington, has played a crucial role in the firm's ability to serve the unique needs of its national and international clients, leveraging Delaware's central role in corporate and commercial law. The lawyers bring wide-ranging experience in advising clients on complex corporate and commercial legal matters and have litigated in all of Delaware's federal and state courts., including the Court of Chancery, the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

