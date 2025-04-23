Greenberg Traurig's Delaware Office Continues Growth with Addition of Litigation Associate

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Trevor T. Nielsen to its Delaware office as an associate in the firm's Litigation Practice.

WILMINGTON, Del., April 23, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP added Trevor T. Nielsen to its Delaware office as an associate in the firm's Litigation Practice. He joins Greenberg Traurig from Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP.

Nielsen focuses his practice on complex corporate and commercial litigation in the Delaware Court of Chancery and other state and federal courts. He represents clients in derivative litigation, corporate governance disputes, mergers and acquisitions deal litigation, stockholder books and records demands and litigation, complex contractual disputes, and federal securities litigation.

Nielsen earned his J.D., magna cum laude, from the J. Reuben Clark Law School at Brigham Young University, where he also received his B.A. in Spanish. While attending law school, Nielsen served as a senior editor of the Brigham Young University Law Review.

Nielsen joins on the heels of Sarah Runnells Martin, a shareholder in the Litigation Practice, whom Nielsen worked with while at Skadden Arps, and Anastasia M. Bowes, an associate in the Corporate Practice.

About Greenberg Traurig's Delaware Office: Greenberg Traurig opened its Delaware office in 1999 in response to the unique and increasing role Delaware plays in the needs of the firm's national and international clients. Greenberg Traurig Delaware offers clients a full complement of attorneys who address real-world business problems by advising clients on the legal aspects of complex corporate and commercial matters and litigating in all of Delaware's federal and state courts, including the Court of Chancery, the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for anticipating and meeting client needs, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Kina Thornton-Fraizer, Greenberg Traurig LLP, +1 302 661 7377, [email protected], https://www.gtlaw.com/en

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig LLP