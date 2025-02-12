Greenberg Traurig's Delaware Office Makes Deep Impact with '25 Days of Giving' Campaign

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Delaware office commemorated its 25th anniversary with a "25 Days of Giving" campaign, reinforcing the office's commitment to community engagement.

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Delaware office commemorated its 25th anniversary with a "25 Days of Giving" campaign, reinforcing the office's commitment to community engagement.

Over the past few months, attorneys and professional staff dedicated their time and resources to local organizations through volunteer efforts, philanthropic donations, and supply and food drives, among other activities.

"For 25 years, Greenberg Traurig's Delaware office has been dedicated not only to serving our clients but also to strengthening the communities where we live and work," said Diane N. Ibrahim, senior vice president of Greenberg Traurig and managing shareholder of the Delaware office. "This campaign was a meaningful way to celebrate our milestone anniversary while giving back to the organizations that do so much for our city."

The Delaware office partnered with several organizations, including the following:

American Cancer Society - Making Strides for Breast Cancer

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Delaware

Children & Families First

Friends of Wilmington Parks

GlamourGals Foundation

LYTE

Operation Gratitude

Ronald McDonald House of Greater Delaware

of The Ministry of Caring Inc.

The campaign concluded with a celebration in early January, bringing attorneys and staff together to honor the campaign's success and reflect on its positive impact on the Wilmington community.

Since opening in 1999, the Delaware office, located in Wilmington, has played a crucial role in the firm's ability to serve the unique needs of its national and international clients, leveraging Delaware's central role in corporate and commercial law. The lawyers bring wide-ranging experience in advising clients on complex corporate and commercial legal matters and have litigated in all of Delaware's federal and state courts., including the Court of Chancery, the Complex Commercial Litigation Division of the Superior Court, the U.S. District Court for the District of Delaware, and the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

