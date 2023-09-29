Greenberg Traurig's Demetrius G. McDaniel and Albert Wynn Named to Lawyers of Color 2023 Top Lobbyists & Influencers List

Two members of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Government Law & Policy Practice were named to Lawyers of Color's 2023 Top Lobbyists & Influencers list. Lawyers of Color is a nonprofit that promotes diversity in the legal profession and advances democracy and equality in marginalized communities, according to the organization's website.

WASHINGTON, Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Two members of Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Government Law & Policy Practice were named to - Lawyers of Color's 2023 Top Lobbyists & Influencers list. Lawyers of Color is a nonprofit that promotes diversity in the legal profession and advances democracy and equality in marginalized communities, according to the organization's website.

Government Law & Policy Practice Co-Chair Demetrius G. McDaniel was recognized in the "Top Lobbyists – The Leaders" category, and Senior Director Albert Wynn was selected for the "Top Lobbyists – The Executives" category.

In addition to his role as practice co-chair, McDaniel serves as a senior vice president of the firm, regional operating shareholder of Texas, leader of the Texas Government Law & Policy Practice, and co-leader of the Washington, D. C.-based federal Government Law & Policy Practice. Demetrius counsels and provides advocacy to large private and public sector clients on federal, state, and local legal and public policy matters. His broad knowledge of federal and state government allows him to collaboratively develop strategies to help clients address complex problems that have a government origin or nexus.

Wynn is a former member of Congress, representing Maryland's 4th Congressional District. While in the House of Representatives he served on the Energy and Commerce Committee, including as Chairman of its subcommittee on Environment and Hazardous Materials, and as a member of the subcommittees on Energy and Air Quality, Health, and Telecommunications. In the early part of his congressional career, he was a member of the Financial Services Committee and the Foreign Affairs Committee. He was appointed a Senior Democratic Whip and served as Chairman of the Congressional Black Caucus Political Action Committee (PAC).

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including: Albany, Austin, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was "Top Listed" for Government Relations in Best Lawyers in America's 2018 edition. The team was also named "Law Firm of the Year" for Government Relations by the U.S. News-Best Lawyers 2014 edition of "Best Law Firms." The practice also received the most first-tier Government Relations rankings in the U.S.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 5.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Jacob Fischler, Greenberg Traurig, 202-294-7824, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig