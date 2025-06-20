Greenberg Traurig's Devon Vickers Named to Legal Services of Greater Miami, Inc. Board of Directors

Devon Vickers, a Miami Land Use associate at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., was named to the board of directors of Legal Services of Greater Miami, Inc., a nonprofit that provides legal services to people in need in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

MIAMI, June 20, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Devon Vickers, a Miami Land Use associate at global law firm Greenberg Traurig, P.A., was named to the board of directors of Legal Services of Greater Miami, Inc., a nonprofit that provides legal services to people in need in Miami-Dade and Monroe counties.

Vickers will serve on the board as a representative of the Gwen S. Cherry Black Women Lawyers Association, a statewide network of attorneys dedicated to community service and the professional development of its members.

"I am extremely grateful for the opportunity to serve in a leadership role for an organization as impactful as Legal Services of Greater Miami. Its mission to provide free legal assistance to low-income individuals is critical to ensuring equal access to justice in our community," Vickers said. "As a South Florida native and resident, I share Greenberg Traurig's strong commitment to giving back to the community and supporting nonprofits that make a meaningful difference in people's lives."

Based in Miami, Vickers represents real estate developers in virtually all aspects of the land development and entitlement process to help bring their projects to fruition. She focuses her practice on obtaining land use and zoning approvals for mid- and large-scale mixed-use, commercial, and residential developments in municipalities throughout Miami-Dade County, including North Miami, North Miami Beach, Coral Gables, and Miami Beach.

In addition to serving as a board member for Legal Services of Greater Miami, Vickers was part of a core group of Greenberg Traurig attorneys who provided pro bono legal counsel to help Make-A-Wish Southern Florida develop a new headquarters and wish house in downtown Miami.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2,850 attorneys across 49 locations in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm's broad geographic and practice range enables the delivery of innovative and strategic legal services across borders and industries. Recognized as a 2025 BTI "Best of the Best Recommended Law Firm" by general counsel for trust and relationship management, Greenberg Traurig is consistently ranked among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100, NLJ 500, and Law360 400. Greenberg Traurig is also known for its philanthropic giving, culture, innovation, and pro bono work. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Elaine Walker, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 3055790832, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP