Greenberg Traurig's Diana A. Balluku Selected for Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's 2025 Boston Future Leaders Program

Diana A. Balluku, a Litigation associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was selected to participate in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's 2025 Boston Future Leaders (BFL) program.

BOSTON, March 7, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Diana A. Balluku, a Litigation associate in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was selected to participate in the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce's 2025 Boston Future Leaders (BFL) program. The BFL class of 2025 consists of 80 up-and-coming leaders, selected to guide Boston into an innovative future.

Presented by the Greater Boston Chamber of Commerce and Harvard Business School, the BFL program provides emerging and promising leaders with a socially conscious and civically engaged leadership toolkit blending academic content, practical application, and networking.

Balluku's practice focuses on a wide variety of commercial litigation matters in both state and federal court, including complex business litigation, class action defense, data privacy, trade secret, toxic tort, and product liability matters. Her practice covers multiple disciplines and industries, including business and commercial entities, technology companies, and health care institutions.

Having earned a Master's in Public Health, Balluku's practice also focuses on health care litigation and health law. She advises health care and behavioral health providers on regulatory compliance, licensure issues, internal policy and governance, and operational issues.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Celebrating 25 years of legal excellence, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 90 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. Working collaboratively with the firm's global network, the Boston team collectively offers clients decades of experience advising on complex legal matters and providing hands-on knowledge of the local business community.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Lisa Murray, Trevi Communications, Inc., 978.750.0333, [email protected], https://trevicomm.com/

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig's