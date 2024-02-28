Greenberg Traurig's Ed Wallace Named to City & State's 'New York City Power 100' List

Edward C. Wallace, co-chair of the New York office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, was named to City & State's 2024 "New York City Power 100" list.

NEW YORK, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edward C. Wallace, co-chair of the New York office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP, was named to City & State's 2024 "New York City Power 100" list. He has appeared on this list for the past 10 years and was named a 2020 New York Lifetime Achievement honoree by City & State.

The list highlights "influential politicians, prosecutors, union presidents, business and health care executives, lobbyists, journalists, nonprofit leaders and advocates who are shaping politics and policies across the city's five boroughs," according to the publication. City & State notes, "Wallace knows how the city runs and how to counsel clients navigating its complex land use and economic landscape."

Wallace is the founder of Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice and serves as a trusted advisor and frontline negotiator for companies and individuals in high profile and sensitive matters. He has represented major institutions and real estate companies, including Columbia University, New York University, Fordham University, Extell and Fetner Properties in real estate development projects and major government service providers including JCDecaux and Hornblower.

Wallace previously served as City Council Member-at-large (Manhattan) and then as Chief of Staff to the New York City Council President before being named as Vice President for finance at Boston Properties. He began his career at the Legal Aid Society. An active member of the community, Wallace is the chair of the French-American Foundation (USA) and Vice President and outside General Counsel to the Citizens Budget Commission. He is also former chair and a board member of New Yorkers for Parks. Wallace has been listed in multiple editions of The Best Lawyers in America and Super Lawyers and is rated AV Preeminent® by Martindale-Hubbell.

