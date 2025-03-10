Greenberg Traurig's Edward C. Wallace and Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick Recognized on City & State's 2025 'Law Power 100' List

Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Edward C. Wallace and Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick were named to City & State's 2025 "Law Power 100" list. City & State calls Wallace "a top player in the state's legal and government affairs arenas" and Ciparick "a trailblazer in New York's judiciary."

NEW YORK, March 10, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Edward C. Wallace and Carmen Beauchamp Ciparick were named to City & State's 2025 "Law Power 100" list. City & State calls Wallace "a top player in the state's legal and government affairs arenas" and Ciparick "a trailblazer in New York's judiciary."

According to the publication, the annual list recognizes "key figures in New York's legal sphere […] as well as top judges, high-profile attorneys, leading advocates and distinguished academics."

Wallace, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York office and founder of Greenberg Traurig's New York City Government Law & Policy Practice, serves as a trusted advisor to companies engaging with government entities. He has represented major institutions and real estate companies, including Columbia University, New York University, Fordham University, Extell, and Fetner Properties, in real estate development projects and major government service providers including JCDecaux and Hornblower.

Wallace sits on the executive committee of the Citizens Budget Commission. He is chair of the French American Foundation USA and chair emeritus of New Yorkers for Parks. Before transitioning to the private sector as vice president for finance at Boston Properties, Wallace was the last city council member-at-large representing Manhattan and then chief of staff for the New York City Council President. A former New York City yellow taxi driver, he is currently ranked as a top five swimmer nationally for his age.

Ciparick, of counsel in Greenberg Traurig's Appeals & Legal Issues Practice, provides guidance to clients on appellate matters and litigation strategy and provides opinions on New York law for matters pending in other jurisdictions. She was appointed by the chief judge to co-chair the New York Justice Task Force that examines the causes of wrongful convictions. Under the previous New York City administration, she also held the position of chair of the Mayor's Advisory Committee on the Judiciary. An active member of the community, she also serves as chair of the New York State Board of Law Examiners and is chair emeritus of the Board of Trustees for the Historical Society of the Courts of the State of New York.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2750 attorneys in 49 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2024 BTI "Leading Edge Law Firm" for delivering on client expectations for the future and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

Media Contact

Maggie Mahoney, Greenberg Traurig, LLP, 212-801-6897, [email protected], www.gtlaw.com/en

Twitter

SOURCE Greenberg Traurig, LLP