Greenberg Traurig's Edward C. Wallace and John L. Mascialino Named to PoliticsNY 2024 'Power Players in Public Relations & Lobbying' List

NEW YORK, Oct. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP Shareholders Edward C. Wallace and John L. Mascialino were named to PoliticsNY's 2024 "Power Players in Public Relations & Lobbying" list.

According to PoliticsNY, the list recognizes "the leaders of New York's top PR and lobbying firms who have dedicated their careers to ensuring each of their clients receives the optimal exposure across the City and State."

Wallace, co-chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York office and founder of Greenberg Traurig's New York City Government Law & Policy Practice, serves as a trusted advisor and frontline negotiator for companies and individuals in high profile and sensitive matters. He has represented major institutions and real estate companies, including Columbia University, New York University, Fordham University, Extell, and Fetner Properties, in real estate development projects and major government service providers including JCDecaux and Hornblower. Wallace previously served as city council member-at-large in Manhattan and then as chief of staff to the New York City council president before being named as vice president for finance at Boston Properties. Wallace is the chair of the French American Foundation and vice president and outside general counsel to the Citizens Budget Commission. He is former chair and a board member emeritus of New Yorkers for Parks.

Mascialino, chair of Greenberg Traurig's New York City Government Law & Policy Practice, served as first deputy commissioner of the NYC Department of Citywide Administrative Services as well as deputy chief of staff and counsel for the Office of the Deputy Mayor for Operations. He was a mayoral appointee to the Franchise Concession Review Committee, and a deputy general counsel in the Mayor's Office of City Legislative Affairs. He focuses his practice on government contracts, administrative law, government affairs, government investigations, and government-related real estate matters. Mascialino serves as chair of the board of trustees for Riverside Park Conservancy and as the treasurer and finance committee chair of the Grand Central Partnership.

About Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice: Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy Practice combines the capabilities of its Federal Practice in Washington D.C. with its state and local practices across the country. The firm's national team of governmental affairs professionals and attorneys spans major political and commercial capitals throughout the United States, including Albany, Atlanta, Austin, Chicago, Denver, New York City, Philadelphia, Sacramento, Tallahassee, and Washington, D.C. Most recently, Greenberg Traurig's Government Law & Policy team was named a "Finalist" for Government Relations/Lobbying for the 2024 National Law Journals Legal Awards.

