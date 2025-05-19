Greenberg Traurig's Edward C. Wallace Recognized on City & State's 2025 '50 Over 50 Alumni' List

Edward C. Wallace, co-chair of the New York office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, was named to City & State's 2025 "50 Over 50 Alumni" list. Wallace has been consistently included on City and State's "New York City Power 100" list and was named a 2020 Lifetime Achievement honoree.

NEW YORK, May 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edward C. Wallace, co-chair of the New York office of global law firm Greenberg Traurig LLP, was named to City & State's 2025 "50 Over 50 Alumni" list. Wallace has been consistently included on City and State's "New York City Power 100" list and was named a 2020 Lifetime Achievement honoree. City & State notes that "Wallace's impressive career includes dealing with some of the city's top real estate projects and personalities."

According to the publication, this 10th anniversary issue looks back on 50 over 50 honorees from the last decade "who have distinguished themselves in academia, advocacy, business, government, organized labor and other fields and professions." The alumni honorees will be celebrated at a cocktail reception May 15 in Times Square.

Wallace, founder of Greenberg Traurig's New York City Government Law & Policy Practice, is a trusted advisor to companies doing business with government entities. He has represented major institutions and real estate companies, including Columbia University, New York University, Fordham University, Extell, and Fetner Properties, in real estate development projects and major government service providers such as JCDecaux and Hornblower.

Wallace sits on the executive committee of the Citizens Budget Commission. He is chair of the French American Foundation USA and chair emeritus of New Yorkers for Parks. Before transitioning to the private sector as vice president for finance at Boston Properties, Wallace was the last city council member-at-large representing Manhattan and then chief of staff for the New York City Council President.

