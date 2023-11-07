Greenberg Traurig's Edward S. Hershfield Named 2023 Massachusetts 'Go To' Lawyer for Commercial Real Estate

Edward S. Hershfield, shareholder and co-chair of the Real Estate Group in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named a 2023 "Go To" Lawyer for Commercial Real Estate by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

BOSTON, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Edward S. Hershfield, shareholder and co-chair of the Real Estate Group in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named a 2023 "Go To" Lawyer for Commercial Real Estate by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Hershfield and his fellow honorees are featured in the publication's Nov. 6 issue.

"Go To" Lawyers are nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Honorees are selected for demonstrating in-depth knowledge in their field and deep experience with a record of success, according to the publication.

Hershfield represents clients throughout the country in all aspects of complex real estate transactions, including acquisitions, air-rights leases, financings, restructurings, zoning and land use matters, development and permitting processes, workouts, and dispositions. His clients include national and regional real estate developers, private equity funds, investment and asset management firms, hedge funds, foreign investors, utilities and energy companies, pension fund advisors, and publicly traded and private corporations.

Hershfield is regularly involved in virtually all facets of structuring real estate acquisitions, developments, financings, and dispositions, including working with clients to create development and investment entities, analyze potential sites and projects, and develop and implement financing structures, including preferred equity and mezzanine loans.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Real Estate Group: Greenberg Traurig's Boston Real Estate Group advises clients in connection with acquisition, financing, development, leasing, operation and disposition of real estate. Clients include a mixture of regional, national, and international companies. Lawyers in the group have broad experience and knowledge in skills related to complex land use and environmental issues, office, apartment, and retail transactions, and eminent domain disputes, including litigation regarding fair market value, right to take disputes, urban redevelopment issues, and relocation. The Boston team is part of the firm's highly regarded, award-winning national practice. In 2018, 2017, 2013, and 2010, Greenberg Traurig's Real Estate Practice received the Chambers USA Award for Excellence.

About Greenberg Traurig's Boston Office: Established in 1999, Greenberg Traurig's Boston office is home to more than 85 attorneys practicing in the areas of banking and finance, corporate, emerging technology, energy, environmental, gaming, governmental affairs, intellectual property, labor and employment, life sciences and medical technology, litigation, public finance, real estate, restructuring and bankruptcy, tax, and white collar defense and investigations. An important contributor to the firm's international platform, the Boston office includes a team of nationally recognized attorneys with both public and private sector experience. The team offers clients the value of decades of helping clients in complex legal matters and hands-on knowledge of the local business community, supported by the firm's vast network of global resources.

About Greenberg Traurig: Greenberg Traurig, LLP has more than 2650 attorneys in 47 locations in the United States, Europe and the Middle East, Latin America, and Asia. The firm is a 2022 BTI "Highly Recommended Law Firm" for superior client service and is consistently among the top firms on the Am Law Global 100 and NLJ 500. Greenberg Traurig is Mansfield Rule 6.0 Certified Plus by The Diversity Lab. The firm is recognized for powering its U.S. offices with 100% renewable energy as certified by the Center for Resource Solutions Green-e® Energy program and is a member of the U.S. EPA's Green Power Partnership Program. The firm is known for its philanthropic giving, innovation, diversity, and pro bono. Web: http://www.gtlaw.com.

